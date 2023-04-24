TKP (TYO:3479) Price Target Increased by 6.07% to 3,529.20

The average one-year price target for TKP (TYO:3479) has been revised to 3,529.20 / share. This is an increase of 6.07% from the prior estimate of 3,327.24 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,777.50 to a high of 4,935.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.15% from the latest reported closing price of 2,754.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in TKP. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 46.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3479 is 0.07%, an increase of 11.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.64% to 662K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MJFOX - MATTHEWS JAPAN FUND Investor Class Shares holds 278K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 225K shares, representing an increase of 19.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3479 by 86.01% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 77K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares, representing an increase of 6.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3479 by 3.75% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 77K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares, representing an increase of 5.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3479 by 2.15% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 76K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares, representing a decrease of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3479 by 1.97% over the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK INVESTMENT TRUST - John Hancock Diversified Real Assets Fund Class NAV holds 75K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 118K shares, representing a decrease of 57.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3479 by 31.45% over the last quarter.

