TKO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Tko Group Holdings Inc Class A (Symbol: TKO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $95.91, changing hands as low as $84.83 per share. Tko Group Holdings Inc Class A shares are currently trading down about 15.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TKO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TKO's low point in its 52 week range is $84.83 per share, with $106.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $85.72.

