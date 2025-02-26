TKO Group (TKO) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, TKO Group Holdings (TKO) reported revenue of $642.2 million, up 4.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.35, compared to -$0.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $612.6 million, representing a surprise of +4.83%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +52.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how TKO Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

UFC - Fight Nights : 6 versus 7 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 6 versus 7 estimated by three analysts on average. UFC - Numbered events : 4 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.

: 4 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3. UFC - Total events : 10 compared to the 10 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 10 compared to the 10 average estimate based on three analysts. WWE - Televised events : 21 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 30.

: 21 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 30. Net Revenue- WWE : $298.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $293.38 million.

: $298.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $293.38 million. Net Revenue- UFC : $343.90 million versus $321.77 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $343.90 million versus $321.77 million estimated by four analysts on average. Net Revenue- WWE- Consumer Products : $26.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $20.43 million.

: $26.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $20.43 million. Net Revenue- UFC- Consumer Products : $14.20 million versus $13.79 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $14.20 million versus $13.79 million estimated by three analysts on average. Net Revenue- WWE- Media Rights & Content : $156.30 million versus $174.60 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $156.30 million versus $174.60 million estimated by three analysts on average. Net Revenue- WWE- Live Events : $93.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $79.20 million.

: $93.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $79.20 million. Net Revenue- WWE- Sponsorship : $22.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $20.25 million.

: $22.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $20.25 million. Net Revenue- UFC- Live Events: $64.60 million compared to the $48.03 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of TKO Group have returned -1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

