TKO Group (TKO) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, TKO Group Holdings (TKO) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share, reflecting a decline of 60% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.02 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 59.5%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 3.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some TKO Group metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenue- UFC- Consumer products licensing and other' to reach $14.31 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.8% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- WWE' should come in at $346.68 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenue- UFC' will likely reach $382.79 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenue- UFC- Media rights, production and content' at $223.56 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.9% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenue- UFC- Live events and hospitality' will reach $72.78 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.7% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenue- UFC- Partnerships and marketing' of $72.15 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.5% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- WWE- Media rights, production and content' should arrive at $226.25 million. The estimate suggests a change of +44.8% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'UFC - Numbered events' stands at 4 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'UFC - Fight Nights' reaching 7 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'UFC - Total events' to come in at 11 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 10 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'UFC - Location of events - International' will reach 4 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'UFC - Location of events - United States' will reach 7 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7 .

TKO Group shares have witnessed a change of +4.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), TKO is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

