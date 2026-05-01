TKO Group (TKO) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings (TKO) will report quarterly earnings of $0.89 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 29%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.59 billion, exhibiting an increase of 25.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain TKO Group metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenue- UFC' to come in at $404.14 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.4% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenue- WWE' will reach $464.23 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- WWE- Media rights, production and content' should come in at $264.83 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenue- WWE- Live events and hospitality' at $123.88 million. The estimate suggests a change of +62.4% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenue- WWE- Consumer products licensing and other' will likely reach $39.61 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.2% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenue- UFC- Live events and hospitality' reaching $47.44 million. The estimate points to a change of -19% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenue- UFC- Media rights, production and content' will reach $268.46 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +19.8%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenue- UFC- Consumer products licensing and other' will reach $12.37 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'UFC - Numbered events' should arrive at 3 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3 .

The consensus estimate for 'UFC - Total events' stands at 9 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 11 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'UFC - Fight Nights' of 6 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8 .

Analysts forecast 'UFC - Location of events - United States' to reach 8 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7 .

Over the past month, TKO Group shares have recorded returns of -8.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TKO will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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