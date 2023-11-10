News & Insights

TKO Group Shares Fall After Pricing 8.4 Mln Share Offering

November 10, 2023 — 10:06 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (TKO), a sports and entertainment company, are falling more than 8% Friday morning after the company announced pricing of 8.4 million shares of public offering by one of its stockholders, Vincent K. McMahon at $79.80 per share.

The company will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

TKO is at $78.38 currently. It has traded in the range of $67.31 - $118.04 in the last 1 year.

