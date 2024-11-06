News & Insights

TKO Group sees FY24 revenue at upper end of $2.67B-$2.745B, consensus $2.76B

November 06, 2024 — 05:02 pm EST

The company said, “In February, the Company issued revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $2.575 billion – $2.650 billion and $1.150 billion – $1.170 billion, respectively, for the full year 2024. In May, the Company raised its revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance to $2.610 billion – $2.685 billion and $1.185 billion – $1.205 billion, respectively, for the full year 2024. In August, the Company again raised its revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance to $2.670 billion – $2.745 billion and $1.220 billion – $1.240 billion, respectively, for the full year 2024. Based on performance through the first nine months of the year and our anticipated performance for the remainder of the year, the Company now expects full year 2024 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA at the upper end of the range of $2.670 billion – $2.745 billion and $1.220 billion – $1.240 billion, respectively, for the full year 2024.”

