TKO Group price target raised to $145 from $143 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst Lance Vitanza raised the firm’s price target on TKO Group (TKO) to $145 from $143 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said Operating leverage in the model is abundantly clear suggesting upside to implied 4Q24 guidance in their opinion.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TKO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.