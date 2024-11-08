TKO Group price target raised to $145 from $143 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst Lance Vitanza raised the firm’s price target on TKO Group (TKO) to $145 from $143 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said Operating leverage in the model is abundantly clear suggesting upside to implied 4Q24 guidance in their opinion.
