TKO Group price target raised to $145 from $140 at Pivotal Research

November 07, 2024 — 04:40 am EST

Pivotal Research raised the firm’s price target on TKO Group (TKO) to $145 from $140 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company reported a better than expected Q3 and raised its 2024 revenue and EBITDA guidance to the high end of previous guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm views the report as “solid.”

