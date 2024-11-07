TKO Group price target raised to $145 from $140 at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research raised the firm’s price target on TKO Group (TKO) to $145 from $140 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company reported a better than expected Q3 and raised its 2024 revenue and EBITDA guidance to the high end of previous guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm views the report as “solid.”

