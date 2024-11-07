TKO Group price target raised to $137 from $132 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on TKO Group (TKO) to $137 from $132 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm increased estimates post the Q3 report. The top- and bottom-line beat was primarily at WWE, which benefited from strong sponsor and events growth, and another quarter of significant cost declines, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on TKO:
- TKO Group price target raised to $145 from $140 at Pivotal Research
- TKO Group reports Q3 EPS 28c, consensus 50c
- TKO Group sees FY24 revenue at upper end of $2.67B-$2.745B, consensus $2.76B
- TKO Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- TKO Group price target raised to $143 from $140 at TD Cowen
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.