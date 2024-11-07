TKO Group price target raised to $137 from $132 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on TKO Group (TKO) to $137 from $132 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm increased estimates post the Q3 report. The top- and bottom-line beat was primarily at WWE, which benefited from strong sponsor and events growth, and another quarter of significant cost declines, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

