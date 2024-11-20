TKO Group Holdings Unusual Options Activity For November 20

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards TKO Group Holdings (NYSE:TKO), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TKO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 25 extraordinary options activities for TKO Group Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 28% leaning bullish and 60% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $106,200, and 21 are calls, amounting to $1,124,470.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $125.0 to $140.0 for TKO Group Holdings over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for TKO Group Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of TKO Group Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $125.0 to $140.0 in the last 30 days.

TKO Group Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TKO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $11.7 $10.8 $11.2 $130.00 $124.3K 2.8K 684 TKO CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $12.0 $11.0 $11.0 $130.00 $74.8K 2.8K 74 TKO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.9 $14.2 $15.5 $140.00 $74.4K 2.0K 172 TKO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $16.3 $13.8 $14.6 $140.00 $71.5K 2.0K 58 TKO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.9 $12.8 $15.8 $140.00 $64.7K 2.0K 500

About TKO Group Holdings

TKO Group Holdings Inc is a premium sports and entertainment company that comprises UFC, the world's mixed martial arts organization, and WWE, an integrated media organization and the recognized leader in sports entertainment.

Having examined the options trading patterns of TKO Group Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of TKO Group Holdings With a trading volume of 183,144, the price of TKO is up by 0.96%, reaching $132.14. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 99 days from now. Expert Opinions on TKO Group Holdings

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $140.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Buy rating for TKO Group Holdings, targeting a price of $143. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for TKO Group Holdings, targeting a price of $137.

