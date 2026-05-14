TKO Group Holdings (TKO) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of TKO Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: TKO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $195.16, changing hands as high as $196.75 per share. TKO Group Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TKO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TKO's low point in its 52 week range is $152.29 per share, with $226.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $196.14. The TKO DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.