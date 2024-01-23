TKO Group Holdings Spikes After WWE Signs Partnership With Netflix

(RTTNews) - Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (TKO) are climbing more than 21 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company said its integrated media organization WWE signed a long-term partnership with Netflix (NFLX) to bring Raw to the entertainment service.

As part of the agreement, Netflix will become the home for all WWE shows and specials outside the U.S. as available.

Currently, shares are at $91.88, up 8.09 percent from the previous close of $85.02 on a volume of 6,804,083.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.