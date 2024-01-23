News & Insights

Markets
TKO

TKO Group Holdings Spikes After WWE Signs Partnership With Netflix

January 23, 2024 — 10:33 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (TKO) are climbing more than 21 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company said its integrated media organization WWE signed a long-term partnership with Netflix (NFLX) to bring Raw to the entertainment service.

As part of the agreement, Netflix will become the home for all WWE shows and specials outside the U.S. as available.

Currently, shares are at $91.88, up 8.09 percent from the previous close of $85.02 on a volume of 6,804,083.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TKO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.