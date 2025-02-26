TKO GROUP HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $TKO Reports Quarterly Earnings

TKO GROUP HOLDINGS ($TKO) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of $0.35 per share, beating estimates of $0.17 by $0.18. The company also reported revenue of $642,200,000, beating estimates of $609,615,123 by $32,584,877.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $TKO stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

TKO GROUP HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

TKO GROUP HOLDINGS insiders have traded $TKO stock on the open market 306 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 297 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TKO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ARIEL EMANUEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 99 purchases buying 2,761,497 shares for an estimated $426,391,820 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PATRICK WHITESELL has made 99 purchases buying 2,761,497 shares for an estimated $426,391,820 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LAKE WEST HOLDCO, L.P. SILVER has made 99 purchases buying 2,761,497 shares for an estimated $426,391,820 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MARK S SHAPIRO (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 62,692 shares for an estimated $8,055,215 .

. NICK KHAN sold 27,505 shares for an estimated $3,904,059

ANDREW M SCHLEIMER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,684 shares for an estimated $1,238,679 .

. SETH D KRAUSS (Chief Legal & Admin. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,503 shares for an estimated $927,570 .

. SHANE KAPRAL (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,164 shares for an estimated $165,459.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

TKO GROUP HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 242 institutional investors add shares of TKO GROUP HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 200 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

TKO GROUP HOLDINGS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TKO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TKO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.