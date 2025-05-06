TKO GROUP HOLDINGS Earnings Preview: Recent $TKO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

TKO GROUP HOLDINGS ($TKO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,113,702,507 and earnings of $0.55 per share.

TKO GROUP HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

TKO GROUP HOLDINGS insiders have traded $TKO stock on the open market 309 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 301 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TKO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ARIEL EMANUEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 99 purchases buying 2,761,497 shares for an estimated $426,391,820 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PATRICK WHITESELL has made 99 purchases buying 2,761,497 shares for an estimated $426,391,820 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LAKE WEST HOLDCO, L.P. SILVER has made 99 purchases buying 2,761,497 shares for an estimated $426,391,820 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MARK S SHAPIRO (See Remarks) sold 31,666 shares for an estimated $4,494,672

NICK KHAN sold 27,505 shares for an estimated $3,904,059

JONATHAN KRAFT has made 3 purchases buying 23,500 shares for an estimated $3,528,112 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ANDREW M SCHLEIMER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,684 shares for an estimated $1,238,679 .

. SETH D KRAUSS (Chief Legal & Admin. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,503 shares for an estimated $927,570 .

. SHANE KAPRAL (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,164 shares for an estimated $165,459 .

. SONYA E MEDINA purchased 233 shares for an estimated $33,302

TKO GROUP HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 265 institutional investors add shares of TKO GROUP HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 187 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TKO GROUP HOLDINGS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TKO in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 04/28/2025

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

Pivotal Research issued a "Buy" rating on 02/27/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/23/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/17/2024

TKO GROUP HOLDINGS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TKO recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $TKO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $165.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joseph Stauff from Susquehanna set a target price of $180.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 An analyst from Seaport Global set a target price of $164.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Jeffrey Wlodarczak from Pivotal Research set a target price of $195.0 on 02/27/2025

on 02/27/2025 Stephen Laszczyk from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $165.0 on 01/23/2025

on 01/23/2025 Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $128.0 on 12/18/2024

