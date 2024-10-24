TKO Group downgraded to Hold from Buy at Benchmark

Benchmark downgraded TKO Group (TKO) to Hold from Buy.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on TKO:
- Morning Movers: UPS ascends and Textron descends after quarterly reports
- TKO Group approves capital return program, acquires sports assets from Endeavor Group
- TKO Group Holdings Expands with Strategic Acquisitions
- Taseko Mines Limited put volume heavy and directionally bearish
- TKO Group price target raised to $148 from $146 at Roth MKM
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.