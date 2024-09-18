TKO Could be a Knock-Out

Summary

TKO Group Holdings, Inc., a sports and entertainment company, shows strong technical buy signals, superior momentum, and consistent price appreciation, gaining 3.01% since 9/16.

Barchart's technical indicators highlight 100% buy signals, a 20.66% gain in the last year, and a Trend Seeker buy signal, with the stock trading above key moving averages.

Fundamental factors include a $19.97 billion market cap, a P/E of 35.06, and expected revenue growth of 64.40% this year and 11.30% next year.

Analysts' sentiment is positive with 13 strong buys, a consensus price target of $133, and significant investor interest, though the stock is volatile and speculative.

The Chart of the Day belongs to the sports and entertainment company TKO Group (TKO) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 9/16 the stock gained 3.01%.

TKO Price vs Daily Moving Averages

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets. In addition, the company engages in the corporate sponsorships and advertising business, which offers sale of in-venue and in-broadcast advertising assets, content product integration, and digital impressions. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

100% technical buy signals

52.06+ Weighted Alpha

1.04 - 60 month Beta

20.66% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

4 new highs and up 3.42% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 66.55%

Technical support level at $115.48

Recently traded at $121.03 with 50 day moving average of $113.17

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $19.97 billion

P/E 35.06

Revenue expected to grow 64.40% this year and another 11.30% next year

Earnings are estimated to increase 1,134.00% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 17.40% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analyst gave 13 strong buy, 3 buy,and 1 hold opinions on the stock

Analysts' price targets are between $106 and $170 with a consensus of $133 for an 11% gain

CFRAs MarketScope rates the stock a hold

MorningStar rates the stock an average 3 star rating with Fair Value at $121.45

1,590 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

