$TKNO stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TKNO stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,503,036 of trading volume.

$TKNO Insider Trading Activity

$TKNO insiders have traded $TKNO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TKNO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARTHA J DEMSKI sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $40,512

$TKNO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $TKNO stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

