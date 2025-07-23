$TKNO stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TKNO stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,503,036 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $TKNO (you can track the company live on Quiver's $TKNO stock page):
$TKNO Insider Trading Activity
$TKNO insiders have traded $TKNO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TKNO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARTHA J DEMSKI sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $40,512
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$TKNO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $TKNO stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. removed 1,106,161 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,740,975
- CENTERBOOK PARTNERS LP added 304,546 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,580,593
- WEXFORD CAPITAL LP added 275,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,427,250
- ROUBAIX CAPITAL, LLC removed 204,709 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,062,439
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 176,566 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $916,377
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 164,705 shares (-16.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $854,818
- HRT FINANCIAL LP added 101,079 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $524,600
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.margin: 24px 0;
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">
Receive $TKNO Data Alerts
Sign Up
You can track data on $TKNO on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.