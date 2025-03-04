$TKNO Earnings Results: $TKNO Reports Quarterly Earnings

$TKNO ($TKNO) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, beating estimates of -$0.12 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $9,270,000, beating estimates of $8,893,380 by $376,620.
$TKNO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $TKNO stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,112,745 shares (+246728.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,291,420
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,106,161 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,236,444
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 737,215 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,155,745
- PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD removed 531,414 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,572,043
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC removed 344,207 shares (-93.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,874,128
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 306,427 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,558,665
- PARKMAN HEALTHCARE PARTNERS LLC removed 251,026 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,096,067
