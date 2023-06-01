TKC (TYO:9746) Price Target Increased by 11.34% to 5,610.00

The average one-year price target for TKC (TYO:9746) has been revised to 5,610.00 / share. This is an increase of 11.34% from the prior estimate of 5,038.80 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5,555.00 to a high of 5,775.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 53.49% from the latest reported closing price of 3,655.00 / share.

TKC Maintains 2.09% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.09%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.42. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.42%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in TKC. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9746 is 0.21%, an increase of 2.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.85% to 4,524K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 1,338K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RYIPX - Royce International Premier Fund Service Class holds 892K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 919K shares, representing a decrease of 3.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9746 by 7.32% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 374K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 376K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9746 by 5.37% over the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 287K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 217K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 222K shares, representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9746 by 7.83% over the last quarter.

