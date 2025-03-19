TKC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (Symbol: TKC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.09, changing hands as low as $6.46 per share. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS shares are currently trading off about 14.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TKC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TKC's low point in its 52 week range is $4.845 per share, with $8.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.52.

