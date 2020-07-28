TKC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (Symbol: TKC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.51, changing hands as low as $5.48 per share. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS shares are currently trading down about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TKC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TKC's low point in its 52 week range is $4.36 per share, with $6.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.49.

