TJXS (THE Earnings Preview: Recent $TJX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

TJXS (THE ($TJX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $16,348,290,199 and earnings of $1.17 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $TJX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
TJXS (THE Insider Trading Activity
TJXS (THE insiders have traded $TJX stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TJX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ERNIE HERRMAN (CEO & President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 41,682 shares for an estimated $5,035,858.
- JACKWYN NEMEROV sold 1,183 shares for an estimated $139,252
- AMY B LANE sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $126,925
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
TJXS (THE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,080 institutional investors add shares of TJXS (THE stock to their portfolio, and 944 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 6,221,597 shares (-22.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $751,631,133
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 4,598,922 shares (+4.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $555,595,766
- FMR LLC removed 4,582,779 shares (-11.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $553,645,530
- ALECTA TJANSTEPENSION OMSESIDIGT removed 4,290,900 shares (-36.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $518,383,629
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 3,188,227 shares (-71.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $385,169,703
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 2,871,443 shares (-7.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $346,899,028
- AMUNDI removed 2,694,833 shares (-20.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $325,562,774
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
TJXS (THE Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $TJX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TJX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.