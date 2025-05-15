TJX vs. ROST: Which Off-Price Retailer is the Better Buy Now?

With consumers staying price-conscious in a choppy economy, off-price retail continues to gain traction, and two major players dominate the space: The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX and Ross Stores, Inc. ROST. As inflation-weary shoppers look for value, both retailers have shown strong resilience. But for investors, the key question is: Which stock offers better upside right now?



TJX and ROST both operate in the off-price retail segment, offering well-known brands in clothing, home goods, and accessories at steep discounts. The TJX Companies has a global reach with banners like T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods, while Ross Stores caters to value-focused U.S. shoppers through its Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores. Both are benefiting from the consumer shift toward affordability, but one may stand out as the stronger investment. Let’s take a closer look.

One-Year Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Case for The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies has continued to demonstrate strong and steady performance across its portfolio of retail banners, including T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, and Winners. This diversified brand lineup provides the company with broad consumer appeal, allowing it to meet demand across key categories like apparel, home furnishings, and seasonal merchandise. In its latest quarterly results, TJX reported solid comparable store sales growth, supported by increased foot traffic and higher average basket sizes. Encouragingly, the home category, which had lagged in previous quarters, showed signs of stabilization, contributing to a more balanced recovery.



One of TJX’s most notable strengths is its global footprint. With operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia, the company benefits from geographic diversification that helps offset regional economic headwinds. This wide-reaching presence, coupled with a flexible and responsive supply chain, enables TJX to make agile inventory decisions — a vital advantage in the off-price retail model where quick merchandise turnover is key to success.



Profitability has also shown meaningful improvement. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, TJX expanded its gross and operating margins, driven by leaner inventory levels, disciplined expense management, and fewer markdowns. The company continues to reinvest in areas such as store enhancements, digital capabilities, and supply chain efficiency, while also returning value to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. However, some challenges like currency fluctuations and geopolitical risks in international markets could pressure margins in the near term, particularly as a significant portion of revenues comes from outside the United States. Still, as consumers remain focused on value in today’s high-cost environment, TJX’s global scale, multi-category offering, and proven execution keep it well-positioned for continued growth.

The Case for Ross Stores

Ross Stores has shown encouraging signs of recovery, particularly in its core budget-conscious apparel business. The company operates Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS — both of which cater to value-focused U.S. shoppers. After a challenging stretch marked by inflation and inventory imbalances, Ross Stores posted a return to positive same-store sales in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, driven by better inventory flow and fewer promotions. The rebound in sales suggests that cost-conscious consumers are returning to Ross locations for affordable fashion and basics.



However, ROST has a narrower focus, both in terms of geography and product assortment. The company has little exposure to the home goods category, which has shown renewed momentum. It also does not operate internationally, which means it is more exposed to U.S. economic cycles and regional volatility. While this domestic concentration can be a strength in a weak global environment, it limits the company’s growth optionality over the long term.



Despite these constraints, Ross Stores is actively working on improving store productivity, tightening cost structures, and expanding its store base. Management has outlined plans to open more locations in underpenetrated markets, which could drive steady unit growth over the coming years.

How Does the Estimates Compare for TJX & ROST?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The TJX Companies’ earnings per share (EPS) for fiscal 2026 are projected to be $4.43, unchanged over the past 30 days and suggesting year-over-year growth of 4%. In comparison, the EPS estimate for Ross Stores has inched up by a penny to $6.42 during the same period, with projected earnings growth of 1.6% for fiscal 2025. While both companies are expected to deliver earnings growth, TJX holds a more favorable profitability outlook for the current financial year. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Valuation & Price Performance of TJX & ROST

The TJX Companies currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 28.83x, which is below the Zacks Retail - Discount Stores industry average of 32.64x, suggesting a reasonable valuation given its strong fundamentals. In contrast, Ross Stores trades at a lower multiple of 22.95x, making it the more value-oriented pick of the two. However, when it comes to stock performance, TJX has clearly outshone, delivering a 32.7% gain over the past year, significantly ahead of Ross Stores’ 12.2% increase and the industry’s 14% growth. While Ross Stores offers a lower valuation, The TJX Companies’ stronger stock performance and solid growth trajectory give it the edge.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line: TJX Looks Like the Smarter Off-Price Play for Now

While both The TJX Companies and Ross Stores are strong players in the off-price retail space, TJX stands out as the better buy right now. With stronger earnings momentum, a diversified global presence, and superior stock performance, it offers more consistent growth potential in today’s value-driven retail environment. For investors looking to capitalize on consumer demand for affordable brand-name products, The TJX Companies appears better positioned for long-term success.



TJX currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while ROST carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.