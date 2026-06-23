TJX vs. KSS: Which Retail Stock Has Stronger Growth Prospects?

As consumer spending patterns continue to evolve and retailers compete to attract value-conscious shoppers, attention is turning to The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX and Kohl’s Corporation KSS, two prominent players in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Both companies serve a broad customer base with diverse merchandise offerings, but their distinct business models reflect different approaches to navigating the highly competitive retail landscape.



TJX operates an off-price retail network featuring apparel, home fashions and accessories through banners such as T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods. Meanwhile, Kohl’s focuses on department store retailing, offering clothing, footwear, beauty products, home goods and accessories through its nationwide store base and e-commerce platform. Comparing these two companies provides insight into how different retail strategies influence growth, profitability and competitive positioning within the consumer marketplace.

The Case for The TJX Companies Stock

TJX’s off-price retail model continues to be a key competitive advantage, enabling it to attract consumers across income groups through a combination of branded merchandise, attractive pricing and a treasure-hunt shopping experience. In the first quarter of fiscal 2027, comparable sales increased 6%, driven by both higher customer transactions and larger basket sizes. Management noted that all divisions delivered transaction growth, highlighting the broad appeal and resilience of the company’s value-focused business model.



The company is also benefiting from exceptional merchandise availability and its extensive global sourcing network. With more than 1,400 buyers and strong vendor relationships, TJX remains well-positioned to secure quality branded products at attractive prices. Management emphasized that merchandise availability remains outstanding, allowing the retailer to maintain fresh assortments, respond quickly to consumer trends and capitalize on buying opportunities that support both sales growth and margin expansion.



TJX’s growth strategy extends beyond merchandising strength, supported by continued store expansion and market-share gains. The company ended the fiscal first quarter with 5,262 stores worldwide after adding 48 net new locations. Management remains optimistic about expansion opportunities across Europe and Australia while pursuing growth initiatives in newer markets such as Spain and Mexico. The retailer believes it still has a substantial runway to increase its global footprint and deepen its presence across key markets.



TJX’s operational flexibility remains a major competitive advantage. Its fast-turning inventory model allows the company to quickly capitalize on emerging trends, adjust merchandise assortments and pursue high-demand categories. This agility supports strong customer traffic, healthy merchandise margins and continued market-share gains, while helping TJX maintain a fresh and compelling shopping experience that encourages repeat visits across its retail banners.

The Case for Kohl’s Stock

Kohl’s continues to leverage its broad retail footprint and omnichannel capabilities to serve millions of families across the United States. With more than 1,100 stores nationwide and a diverse portfolio of national and proprietary brands, the company maintains a strong presence in the department store space. Its value-focused positioning and convenience-driven approach help attract middle and lower-income consumers seeking quality merchandise at affordable prices.



The company is strengthening its merchandise strategy through a balanced mix of national brands and private labels. Proprietary brands grew 6% in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, supported by renewed investments in opening price points and improved inventory availability. Kohl’s is also refining assortment by emphasizing key brand partners and reducing redundancies, enabling it to better align with customer preferences while reinforcing the value proposition.



The company’s growth strategy extends beyond merchandising improvements, supported by investments in digital capabilities, store enhancements and category expansion. The retailer continues to enhance customer engagement through Sephora shop-in-shops, impulse merchandising initiatives and targeted opportunities in footwear and apparel. Personalized promotions, real-time digital offers and the use of AI in customer servicing further support customer loyalty while improving operational efficiency and long-term growth.



However, Kohl’s faces challenges from a cautious consumer environment and ongoing pressure to balance profitability with value. The company’s core customer remains highly price sensitive, prompting continued investments in promotions and competitive pricing. In addition, higher digital penetration and transportation costs present margin headwinds, requiring disciplined inventory management and expense control to sustain performance in a dynamic retail landscape.

How Do the Estimates Compare for TJX & KSS?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The TJX Companies’ fiscal 2027 and 2028 EPS has remained unchanged at $5.17 and $5.67, respectively, over the past seven days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The estimate for Kohl’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 EPS has moved up 4 cents to $1.32 and 1 cent to $1.40, respectively, over the past seven days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation & Price Performance of TJX & KSS

The TJX Companies currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 30.6x, slightly below the industry average of 31.25x. In comparison, Kohl’s trades at a lower multiple of 13x.

P/E Ratio (Forward 12 Months)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Over the past six months, stock performance has favored TJX, which delivered a 5.3% gain. KSS, in contrast, declined 17.8%, while the sector slipped 0.4%.

Six Months Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line: TJX Appears Better Positioned for Growth

Both TJX and Kohl’s are working to strengthen their positions in the retail landscape, but the former currently offers a clearer growth trajectory. Its resilient off-price model, extensive sourcing capabilities, strong comparable sales trends and ongoing store expansion provide solid momentum. While Kohl’s is making progress through merchandising and digital initiatives, ongoing consumer pressures and margin headwinds remain challenges. Supported by stronger stock performance, robust execution and continued expansion opportunities, TJX appears better positioned for sustained growth at this stage.



TJX currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while KSS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kohl's Corporation (KSS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.