TJX (TJX) Up 0.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for TJX (TJX). Shares have added about 0.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is TJX due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

The TJX Companies Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Down

TJX Companies reported mixed third-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing year over year. The top line declined and missed the consensus mark.

Q3 in Details

TJX Companies’ third-quarter earnings came in at 86 cents per share. In third-quarter fiscal 2022, the company’s earnings per share (EPS) came in at 84 cents per share. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 80 cents per share.



Net sales came in at $12,166 million, down 3% from $12,532 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The metric missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12,265.8 million. In the Marmaxx (U.S.) division, the company’s net sales came in at $7,455 million, up 3% from $7,214 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The metric amounted to $1,948 million, down 14% from $2,254 million across the HomeGoods (U.S.) division. TJX Canada’s net sales came in at $1,285 million, down 1% from $1,301 million reported in the year-ago quarter. TJX International’s (Europe & Australia) net sales were $1,479 million, down 16% from $1,764 million posted in the year-ago quarter.



Total U.S. comparable-store sales declined 2% in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, compared with a 16% increase in U.S. open-only comp store sales in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. U.S comp-store sales grew 3% in Marmaxx. U.S comp-store sales fell 16% in the HomeGoods category.



The pretax profit margin came in at 11.2%, up from 11% reported in the year-ago quarter. The upside can be attributed to gains from the timing of expenses. Merchandise margin came in line with the year-ago quarter, in spite of 1.2 percentage points of additional freight costs. Merchandise margin gained from solid markon, mainly stemming from improved buying. Additional wage expenses adversely impacted the pretax profit margin by 0.8 percentage points.



The gross profit margin was 29.1%, down 0.4 percentage points. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) costs as a percent of sales came in at 18%, down 0.3 percentage points year over year.

Other Updates

TJX Companies’ ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $3,364.7 million, long-term debt of $2,858 million and shareholders’ equity of $5,664.7 million. For the 39 weeks ended Oct 29, 2022, the company’s net cash provided by operating activities stood at $1,059.3 million.



During the quarter, management returned $843 million to shareholders. The company repurchased $500 million in stock, retiring 7.7 million shares. The company paid $343 million in shareholder dividends. Management expects to buyback $2.25 to $2.50 billion of the company’s stock in fiscal 2023.



As of Oct 29, 2022, total inventories were $8.3 billion. Management is optimistic about its capabilities to provide impressive brands and gifts to its stores and online during the holiday season.



During the reported quarter, the company concluded the divestiture of its minority investment in Familia.

Outlook

Management is maintaining the high end of its fiscal 2023 outlook for adjusted pretax profit margin. The company expects the pretax profit margin of 9.3-9.4% and an adjusted pretax profit margin of 9.8-9.9% in fiscal 2023. The company had projected a fiscal 2023 pretax profit margin of 9.3-9.5% and an adjusted pretax profit margin of 9.7-9.9%.



For fiscal 2023, management envisions adjusted EPS in the range of $3.07-3.11 compared with the earlier guidance of $3.05-3.13. The change in the higher end of its fiscal 2023 adjusted EPS outlook reflects a projected 2 cents unfavorable impact from foreign currency exchange rates. The company expects U.S. comparable store sales to decline 1-2% in fiscal 2023. Earlier, management had envisioned the metric to decline 2-3%. The company reported 17% U.S. open-only comp store sales growth in fiscal 2022.



For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, management anticipates a pretax profit margin in the range of 9.5-9.8% and EPS between 85 and 89 cents. For the quarter, the company is projecting a U.S. comparable store sales of flat to 1% increase. The company reported 13% U.S. open-only comp store sales growth in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended downward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -6.71% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, TJX has a subpar Growth Score of D, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, TJX has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2023? From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%.

Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.