TJX (TJX) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

TJX (TJX) closed the most recent trading day at $158.25, moving +2.73% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.44%.

Coming into today, shares of the parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores had lost 1.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 1.61%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.86%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of TJX in its upcoming release. On that day, TJX is projected to report earnings of $1.37 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 11.38%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17.3 billion, up 5.82% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.66 per share and a revenue of $59.93 billion, signifying shifts of +9.39% and +6.34%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for TJX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. TJX currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, TJX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 33.03. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 28.98.

Also, we should mention that TJX has a PEG ratio of 3.46. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Discount Stores industry held an average PEG ratio of 3.46.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, positioning it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

