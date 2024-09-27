TJX (TJX) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

TJX (TJX) closed the most recent trading day at $117.48, moving -0.51% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.13% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.39%.

Coming into today, shares of the parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores had gained 0.6% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 6.55%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.43%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of TJX in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect TJX to post earnings of $1.09 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.83%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $13.98 billion, indicating a 5.37% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

TJX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.15 per share and revenue of $56.19 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.37% and +3.64%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TJX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. TJX is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, TJX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 28.44. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 20.77 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that TJX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.98. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.5 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

