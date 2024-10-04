TJX (TJX) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

TJX (TJX) closed the latest trading day at $114.69, indicating a -0.32% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.9% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.81%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.22%.

The parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores's stock has dropped by 2.5% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of TJX in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.09, signifying a 5.83% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.98 billion, up 5.37% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.15 per share and a revenue of $56.19 billion, demonstrating changes of +10.37% and +3.64%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for TJX. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. TJX currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note TJX's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 27.72. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.29.

Meanwhile, TJX's PEG ratio is currently 2.91. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Retail - Discount Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.4 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, placing it within the bottom 16% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX)

