TJX (TJX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

TJX (TJX) closed the latest trading day at $98.81, indicating a -0.1% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores had gained 3.18% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.17% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of TJX in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 22, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.87, indicating a 14.47% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $12.46 billion, indicating a 5.76% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

TJX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.10 per share and revenue of $56.32 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.04% and +3.88%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TJX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.71% upward. TJX presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, TJX is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.14. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 21.14.

Also, we should mention that TJX has a PEG ratio of 2.53. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Discount Stores industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.92.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 55, this industry ranks in the top 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report – The Bitcoin Profit Phenomenon

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you pursue massive profits from the world’s first and largest decentralized form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%.

Zacks predicts another significant surge. Click below for Bitcoin: A Tumultuous Yet Resilient History.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.