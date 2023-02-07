TJX (TJX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, TJX (TJX) closed at $79.86, marking a -0.36% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.94%.

Coming into today, shares of the parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores had lost 1.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 6.05%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.64%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TJX as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TJX to post earnings of $0.89 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.1%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.03 billion, up 1.28% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TJX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.28% higher. TJX is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, TJX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 22.7. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.7.

We can also see that TJX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.16. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.01 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

