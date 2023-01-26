TJX (TJX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, TJX (TJX) closed at $82.46, marking a -0.23% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 6.59%.

Heading into today, shares of the parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores had gained 5.03% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 8.83% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 4.58% in that time.

TJX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TJX to post earnings of $0.89 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.1%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.03 billion, up 1.28% from the prior-year quarter.

TJX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.12 per share and revenue of $49.45 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.47% and +1.85%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TJX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. TJX currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, TJX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 26.51. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.97, which means TJX is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that TJX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.52. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.59 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

