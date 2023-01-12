TJX (TJX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

TJX (TJX) closed at $81.92 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.43% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 8.98%.

Heading into today, shares of the parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores had gained 3.76% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.11% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 1% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TJX as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, TJX is projected to report earnings of $0.89 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.1%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.03 billion, up 1.28% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.12 per share and revenue of $49.45 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.47% and +1.85%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TJX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. TJX is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note TJX's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 26.39. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 27.8, so we one might conclude that TJX is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, TJX's PEG ratio is currently 2.51. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Discount Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.58 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TJX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

