TJX (TJX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

The most recent trading session ended with TJX (TJX) standing at $90.85, reflecting a -0.16% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.3%.

The the stock of parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores has risen by 2.76% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of TJX in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 15, 2023. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.97, reflecting a 12.79% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $13.05 billion, indicating a 7.3% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.72 per share and a revenue of $53.7 billion, demonstrating changes of +19.61% and +7.54%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TJX should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.05% increase. TJX is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at valuation, TJX is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.49. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 23.05.

It's also important to note that TJX currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.2. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Discount Stores industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.17.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

