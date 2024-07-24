TJX (TJX) Stock Moves -1.91%: What You Should Know

TJX (TJX) ended the recent trading session at $111.25, demonstrating a -1.91% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 2.32%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.64%.

The parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores's stock has climbed by 2.48% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.79%.

The upcoming earnings release of TJX will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 21, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.90, reflecting a 5.88% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.33 billion, up 4.45% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.09 per share and a revenue of $55.98 billion, demonstrating changes of +8.78% and +3.25%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for TJX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher within the past month. TJX presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, TJX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.73. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.42.

We can also see that TJX currently has a PEG ratio of 3.03. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Retail - Discount Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.37 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 37, this industry ranks in the top 15% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

