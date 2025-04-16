TJX (TJX) Stock Moves -1.75%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with TJX (TJX) standing at $126.25, reflecting a -1.75% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.73%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 3.07%.

Shares of the parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores have appreciated by 11.49% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.33% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.17%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of TJX in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.90, indicating a 3.23% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.97 billion, up 3.94% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.43 per share and a revenue of $58.75 billion, representing changes of +3.99% and +4.24%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for TJX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. TJX currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, TJX is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 29. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 22.01.

It's also important to note that TJX currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.2. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Discount Stores industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.49.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, positioning it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.