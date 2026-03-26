TJX (TJX) Stock Moves -1.36%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, TJX (TJX) was down 1.36% at $157.57. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.74%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.01%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.38%.

The parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores's stock has climbed by 2.52% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.99%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of TJX in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1, signifying a 8.70% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.94 billion, up 6.3% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5.06 per share and revenue of $63.6 billion, indicating changes of +6.98% and +5.35%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for TJX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.55% lower. As of now, TJX holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, TJX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 31.59. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 29.22.

We can also see that TJX currently has a PEG ratio of 3.67. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Discount Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 98, this industry ranks in the top 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.