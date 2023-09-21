TJX (TJX) Stock Moves -1.64%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, TJX (TJX) closed at $89.17, marking a -1.64% move from the previous day. This change traded in line with S&P 500. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.82%.

Heading into today, shares of the parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores had gained 0.72% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.11% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.89% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TJX as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.97, up 12.79% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.04 billion, up 7.14% from the year-ago period.

TJX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.71 per share and revenue of $53.68 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +19.29% and +8.15%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TJX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.12% lower. TJX is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note TJX's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.41. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.99.

Investors should also note that TJX has a PEG ratio of 2.19 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TJX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.01 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

