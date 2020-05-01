TJX (TJX) Stock Moves -1.63%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, TJX (TJX) closed at $48.25, marking a -1.63% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.81%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores had gained 12.01% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 16.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 12.68% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TJX as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect TJX to post earnings of -$0.02 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 103.51%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.44 billion, down 30.6% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.71 per share and revenue of $37.42 billion. These totals would mark changes of -35.96% and -10.29%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TJX should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 30.19% lower. TJX is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, TJX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.63. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.5, so we one might conclude that TJX is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that TJX has a PEG ratio of 2.73. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.64 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

