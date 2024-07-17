TJX (TJX) Stock Moves -0.91%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, TJX (TJX) closed at $113.97, marking a -0.91% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.39%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.6%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.77%.

Coming into today, shares of the parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores had gained 4.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 3.78%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.43%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of TJX in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.90, up 5.88% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.33 billion, up 4.45% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.09 per share and revenue of $55.98 billion, which would represent changes of +8.78% and +3.25%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for TJX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.03% upward. TJX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, TJX is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.12. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 22.03.

Meanwhile, TJX's PEG ratio is currently 3.08. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. TJX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.51 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, finds itself in the top 24% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

