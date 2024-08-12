TJX (TJX) Stock Moves 0.62%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw TJX (TJX) ending at $111.39, denoting a +0.62% adjustment from its last day's close. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.36%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.21%.

The parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores's stock has dropped by 3.15% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.22%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of TJX in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 21, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.91, signifying a 7.06% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.32 billion, up 4.44% from the year-ago period.

TJX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.11 per share and revenue of $55.98 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.31% and +3.25%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TJX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.49% increase. At present, TJX boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, TJX is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.93. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.61, which means TJX is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that TJX has a PEG ratio of 2.95 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Retail - Discount Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.3 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, finds itself in the top 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

