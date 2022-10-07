TJX (TJX) Stock Moves -0.77%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, TJX (TJX) closed at $64.59, marking a -0.77% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores had lost 2.08% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TJX as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect TJX to post earnings of $0.80 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.76%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.27 billion, down 2.08% from the year-ago period.

TJX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.11 per share and revenue of $49.79 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.12% and +2.55%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TJX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. TJX currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TJX has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.92 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.92, which means TJX is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

We can also see that TJX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.99. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. TJX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.98 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX): Free Stock Analysis Report



