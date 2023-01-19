TJX (TJX) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know

TJX (TJX) closed at $79.41 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.5% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.92%.

Heading into today, shares of the parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores had gained 1.23% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.18% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TJX as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect TJX to post earnings of $0.89 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.1%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.03 billion, up 1.28% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.12 per share and revenue of $49.45 billion, which would represent changes of +9.47% and +1.85%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TJX. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. TJX is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, TJX is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.6. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.32.

Investors should also note that TJX has a PEG ratio of 2.44 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.52 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

