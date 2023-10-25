TJX (TJX) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, TJX (TJX) closed at $88.95, marking a -0.57% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.43%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.43%.

The the stock of parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores has risen by 1.81% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.31% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.55%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of TJX in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, TJX is projected to report earnings of $0.97 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.79%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $13.04 billion, indicating a 7.14% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.71 per share and revenue of $53.68 billion. These totals would mark changes of +19.29% and +7.5%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TJX. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, TJX is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, TJX is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 24.08. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 20.93.

It's also important to note that TJX currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.16. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. TJX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.11 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, placing it within the bottom 34% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.