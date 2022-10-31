TJX (TJX) Stock Moves -0.55%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, TJX (TJX) closed at $72.10, marking a -0.55% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores had gained 16.71% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.98% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TJX as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TJX to post earnings of $0.80 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.76%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.27 billion, down 2.08% from the year-ago period.

TJX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.11 per share and revenue of $49.79 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.12% and +2.55%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TJX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. TJX is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, TJX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.3. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.3.

Meanwhile, TJX's PEG ratio is currently 2.22. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.16 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Zacks Investment Research

