TJX (TJX) Stock Moves -0.42%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, TJX (TJX) closed at $86.22, marking a -0.42% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores had gained 2.17% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.35% in that time.

TJX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 16, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.76, up 10.14% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.4 billion, up 4.67% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.57 per share and revenue of $53.15 billion. These totals would mark changes of +14.79% and +6.44%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TJX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.14% higher. TJX is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, TJX is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.25. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.25.

We can also see that TJX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.31. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Discount Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.19 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TJX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

