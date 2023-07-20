TJX (TJX) Stock Moves -0.19%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, TJX (TJX) closed at $85.43, marking a -0.19% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.68%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores had gained 5.84% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.58% in that time.

TJX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.76, up 10.14% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.4 billion, up 4.68% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.57 per share and revenue of $53.11 billion, which would represent changes of +14.79% and +6.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TJX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% higher within the past month. TJX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, TJX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24, so we one might conclude that TJX is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

It is also worth noting that TJX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.29. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.18 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 235, putting it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.