TJX (TJX) Stock Moves -0.02%: What You Should Know

TJX (TJX) closed the most recent trading day at $84.92, moving -0.02% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.8%.

Coming into today, shares of the parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores had gained 4.25% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 4.11%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.39%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TJX as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.76, up 10.14% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.4 billion, up 4.68% from the prior-year quarter.

TJX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.57 per share and revenue of $53.11 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +14.79% and +6.36%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TJX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.09% higher. TJX is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, TJX is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.82. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.82, so we one might conclude that TJX is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Also, we should mention that TJX has a PEG ratio of 2.27. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. TJX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.16 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

