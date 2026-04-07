TJX (TJX) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

TJX (TJX) closed at $157.58 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.62% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.18%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

The parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores's shares have seen an increase of 2.33% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.61% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.74%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of TJX in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1, indicating a 8.7% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $13.94 billion, reflecting a 6.3% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.06 per share and a revenue of $63.6 billion, demonstrating changes of +6.98% and +5.35%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TJX. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, TJX possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, TJX is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 32. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 29.99 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that TJX has a PEG ratio of 3.72. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.03 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, finds itself in the top 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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