TJX (TJX) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, TJX (TJX) closed at $150.08, marking a -2.06% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.5%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.43%.

The parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores's shares have seen a decrease of 2.46% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.18%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of TJX in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.38, up 12.2% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $17.4 billion, indicating a 6.43% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.67 per share and a revenue of $60.01 billion, representing changes of +9.62% and +6.48%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TJX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% higher within the past month. TJX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, TJX is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.8. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 29.15.

Investors should also note that TJX has a PEG ratio of 3.21 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Retail - Discount Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.21 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

